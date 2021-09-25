CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Into Grafton on October 8

By Press release submission
ozaukeetimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrafton Area Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Website: http://www.grafton-wi.org/celebrate-grafton. Get outside and enjoy the cool, crisp fall air at Celebrate Grafton's Fall into Grafton! This two-day event starts with a beer garden and live music on Friday night in the Paramount Plaza Stage. Bring your decorated jack-o-lanterns to light up the Paramount Plaza and enter in the Pumpkin Decorating Contest! Then, come back on Saturday for the second year of Puttin' Around Downtown Grafton, a kids zone with a petting zoo, pony rides, bounce houses, face painting and more! Don't forget to decorate and prepare a pumpkin to enter in the Bank Five Nine Pumpkin Derby!

