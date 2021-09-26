CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Tucker banked in a 66-yard, game-winning field goal

By Charles McDonald
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ObON_0c8oHIMF00

The Ravens looked like they were about to hand the Detroit Lions their first win of the year. Lamar Jackson made a great play to find wide receiver Sammy Watkins on 4th-and-19, but Watkins didn’t run out of bounds with just 19 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts for the Ravens to burn.

By the time the Ravens set up and spiked the ball, there were just seven seconds left on the clock with the Ravens around the 50-yard line. The Ravens ran one play, which fell incomplete before star kicker Justin Tucker came on the field to attempt an insane 66-yard field goal to win the game.

The kick looked short at first, but the ball hit the crossbar and bounced through the uprights to give the Ravens the win.

The 66-yard field foal broke the record for the longest kick in NFL history. The previous record was Matt Prater’s 64-yard field goal as a member of the Broncos during the 2013 season.

The Ravens would’ve liked a more comfortable win against the rebuilding Lions, but a win is a win — and they set a record in the process.

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Patrick Mahomes Had A Message For Mayfield After Game

Now that hopefully the dust has settled and the bitterness of the Week 1 loss for the Cleveland Browns to the Kansas City Chiefs is a little more palatable, we can reflect on something that happened postgame. In our haste to report the happenings of the game with its positive...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Bleacher Report

Justin Tucker Hits NFL-Record 66-Yard FG to Give Ravens Wild Win over Lions

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker had a Sunday to remember. The four-time All-Pro connected on an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to hand his team a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. The kick bounced off the crossbar before moving through the uprights for the win:. Tucker had...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTS RADIO ESPN 1420

66 Yard Field Goal Sets NFL Record with Incredible Bounce for Win

Most football fans have a love-hate relationship with the kickers that kick for their favorite teams. The placekicker, in particular, has the ability to win or lose the game with a single stroke of his leg. In yesterday's New Orleans Saints versus New England Patriots game, Saints fans found a couple of reasons to not like their kicker. But this is not about the Saints, well not totally about the Saints.
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Uniform Justin Tucker Wore During Historic Field Goal Now On Display In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The white No. 9 jersey, black pants and socks Justin Tucker wore as he kicked his record-setting 66-yard field goal last Sunday are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Tucker’s kick, which eclipsed the old record by two yards, sealed the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 3 win against the Detroit Lions, 19-17, as time expired. 🚨 New Artifact Alert: @jtuck9's game-worn jersey, pants and socks from his @NFL record 66-yard FG from Week 3 are now on display at the Hall. More on the record-breaking artifacts: https://t.co/JTrS9bw2XI@Ravens | #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/VC0vkzlsDj — Pro Football Hall of...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Risk vs. reward: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson throwing downfield more aggressively than any other QB in the NFL

As the precious seconds ebbed away on Lamar Jackson’s final chance to pull his team from the abyss, he bounced calmly on his feet and surveyed a patch of green 40 yards downfield. It did not matter that, as he took the fourth-down snap, ESPN said the Detroit Lions had a 99.9% chance to win the game. Jackson had no way of knowing CBS announcers had just praised the Lions’ defensive game plan, ...
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker earns perfect Madden rating after NFL-record 66-yard field goal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- How many football fans are going to be attempting 66-yard field goals with Justin Tucker on Madden NFL 22 now?. Count the makers of the Madden video game as those who believe Tucker is one of the greatest of all time, giving the Baltimore Ravens kicker a 99 rating for a limited time after he blasted the longest field goal in NFL history. He is only the fifth kicker to have a 99 rating, joining Adam Vinatieri, Mike Vanderjagt, David Akers and Morten Andersen.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy