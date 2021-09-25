CFOL Used Book Sale on September 27

October is ready to greet us tomorrow. With open arms it waits to coax us into cooler winter, like a decompression chamber easing us into the inevitable change. “Warm October, cold February” declares the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Let’s write that down and see how true that promise is. Fall sports practices have started with so many students participating, which keeps many students busy and out of trouble. I attended a soccer game for one of my great-grandchildren on Saturday last, if only for a brief time, but was astounded by the number of games going on all over at the West Tisbury grounds. The field was covered with students in team colors providing a flashing rainbow of activity and joy. So many coaches were helping out and making sure anyone who wanted to play could and was directed to the age-appropriate team. Parents and friends crowded the sidelines offering support to the different teams regardless of which one was their child’s. What a wonderful program. Once again how blessed we are.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO