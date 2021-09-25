CFOL Used Book Sale on September 27

It was a joy for the Friends of Kent Memorial Library to bring back our annual book sale on September 10-12, after COVID-19 concerns caused us to cancel last year’s sale. There were changes, of course. To help keep customers and volunteers safe, everyone wore a mask. We also expanded our space by renting a big tent, which was set up on the lawn near Father Ted Hall. This provided an outdoor shopping option for customers seeking DVDs and children’s books, and it gave us space indoors to display all of our books upon the tabletops for better viewing. We also introduced a new Sunday special: fill a bag for $5. This was so popular that some shoppers filled two, three, even four bags! The result was a great success – we had many happy customers, and our proceeds from the three-day sale were over $17,500. The money will be used to fund Kent Memorial Library programs, museum passes and more.
