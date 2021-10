The most renowned pink pug in the world, Milkshake the Pug or the Unicorn Pug‘s baby blue eyes and wrinkly pink nose help people reconnect with what matters – creating a happy space where people forget their problems and laugh at his daily Instagram antics or cuddle and take photos/give him treats in person. Man’s best friend, also known as dogs are proven to reduce stress and anxiety. Your pet doesn’t have to be specially trained to provide emotional support, especially in times during this pandemic. Simply introducing a dog into your home forces you to bring structure into your lifestyle through exercising your pet, feeding and caring for it. The presence of a dog in your company can also reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation, which was the leading factor behind nearly 3 million households in the UK adopting a puppy during lockdown. Even if you don’t suffer from a diagnosed mental health disorder, you probably know what it’s like to be cheered up by your dog when you’re having a bad day.

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO