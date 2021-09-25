For battling COVID, building a better Baton Rouge, Dr. Michael Rolfsen receives Golden Deeds award
A doctor who has been on the forefront of fighting the pandemic in Baton Rouge is the 2021 recipient of the Golden Deeds Award. “Dr. Mike Rolfsen’s 30-year commitment to the community is the example of what the human spirit can accomplish with heart and determination,” the nomination letter for Rolfsen said. “He provides humor, insight, expertise, advocacy and valuable dollars to make a difference where needed most.”www.theadvocate.com
