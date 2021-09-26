NMI gets accredited, permanent Veterans Benefits counselor

In what is being billed as a first for the CNMI, the Office of Veterans Affairs now has an accredited, full-time Veterans Benefits counselor. Willie Peterson III, who is a legal administrative specialist for the Veterans Benefits Administration under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will be helping the CNMI’s veterans by submitting benefits claims directly to the Veterans Benefits Management System. Peterson said in an interview Thursday that he will be the CNMI’s VB counselor for the foreseeable future, and explained what will be the nature of his work for the OVA.