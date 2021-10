On Sunday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals not only finished off a sweep of the San Diego Padres inside Busch Stadium, but also likely finished the Padres season as well. St. Louis has become a bully when it comes to assuming command of its own National League Wild Card destiny. With its eighth straight win on Sunday, St. Louis now sits three games up in the chase for the second NL Wild Card (with either San Francisco or the Los Angeles Dodgers earning the top Wild Card and home field advantage for the one-game playoff on Wednesday, October 6).

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO