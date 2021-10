Wagyu is Japanese for cow and it's the most expensive beef in the world!. Gilmer, Texas--At the crossroads of FM 726 and SH 300, halfway between Gilmer and Longview, sits a country store on a hill called The Market at Shadow Ranch. Brent and Leah Fyffe opened the meat market and gift shop where the old AW convenience store once stood, back in June. One of the many product offerings they have is something called Wagyu Beef. They offer three varieties called Australian, Japanese, and American, all rated as A5 which is considered the best of the best.

GILMER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO