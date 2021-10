On Monday afternoon, Rutgers men’s soccer head coach Jim McElderry was a guest on the inaugural episode of Big Ten Today on BTN. The appearance comes after the Scarlet Knights defeated No. 11 Indiana in Bloomington on Friday night by the score of 2-1. Nico Rosamilia and Jackson Temple scored second half goals to hand the Hoosiers their first Big Ten regular season loss at home in six years and just third overall in league play since 2015 as well. Last spring, Indiana won the Big Ten regular season title for a third straight year and advanced to the NCAA Championship game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO