CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Provisional Federal Election Result: This Is How The Saxons Voted |

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround 3.3 million Saxons had the opportunity to nominate their representatives for the future Bundestag on Sunday evening. From 16 constituencies (North Saxony (151), Leipzig I (152), Leipzig II (153), Leipzig-Land (154), Meissen (155), Bautzen I (156), Görlitz (157), Saxon Switzerland-Minere Eastern Mountains (158), Dresden I (159), Dresden II – Bautzen II (160), Central Saxony (156), Chemnitz (162), Chemnitzer Umland – Erzgebirgskreis II (163), Erzgebirgskreis I (164), Zwickau (165 ) and Vogtlandkreis (166)) as well as through the national party lists, representatives are sent to parliament.

www.unlvrebelyell.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Canadian Federal Elections: Not a very crucial vote

Canadian elections are generating little market concern or attention. Federal Reserve policy is the ruling factor for credit and currency markets. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is running for a third term. Markets are taking a hands-off approach to Monday’s Canadian Federal election between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals and Erin...
ELECTIONS
WSOC Charlotte

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

BERLIN — (AP) — German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here's a look at how the process works.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thefreepress.ca

LIVE MAP: Canada’s 2021 federal election results by riding

After 36 days of campaign promises, Canada’s historic mid-pandemic snap election is nearing its end, with polls closing and ballots beginning to be counted across 338 ridings. Here are the results of the 44th federal election as they come in from Elections Canada. Like us on Facebook and follow us...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheConversationCanada

How women voters could decide the Canadian federal election — again

Heading into the federal election campaign’s final days, the Liberal and Conservative parties are in a dead heat nationally in a race with an uncertain outcome. In the scramble for votes, the parties have all made gender-based appeals, hoping to capitalize on known or assumed differences between men and women to reactivate past supporters or court new ones. Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have concentrated on retaining their advantage among women, and Trudeau appears to be making inroads among young women voters at the expense of the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh. For the Conservatives, appealing to women has been vital. Stephen Harper’s Conservatives,...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Saxons#Saxon Switzerland#Dresden Ii#Chemnitz#Vogtlandkreis
morningbrew.com

Germany Votes in Federal Elections That Will Determine Merkel Successor

Angela Merkel not leading Germany is like someone other than Mike Krzyzewski coaching Duke basketball, but that’s what’s going to happen after Germans voted in federal elections yesterday. Merkel, currently the longest-serving head of state in Europe, didn’t seek reelection after 16 years as chancellor. Her legacy: Merkel is credited...
ELECTIONS
Rebel Yell

AfD parliamentary group elects Weidel and Chrupalla as president |

Berlin (dpa) – The new AfD parliamentary group has elected Alice Weidel and party leader Tino Chrupalla as chairmen. According to the information of the participants in the meeting of the parliamentary group, they obtained 50 votes in favor. 25 deputies voted against the duo, with two abstentions. There were no opposing candidates.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Missing papers, 150% turnout: Berlin elections were so chaotic |

When Carsten Goebell was first surprised on Election Sunday, it was still early days. Just before seven o’clock, Goebell opens the door to the room in which the ballot boxes containing the ballot papers are stored at the Helene Häusler school. Goebell is deputy director here, and whenever there is an election in the capital, he works as an election clerk. On this day, the school is one of the polling stations in Pankow district.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Switzerland
Rebel Yell

Röttgen warns of reorganization after Union defeat |

Berlin (dpa) – CDU foreign expert Norbert Röttgen has called for a review of the Union’s severe defeat in federal elections after the formation of a new federal government. This process must take place, whether the Union is in government or in opposition, said Röttgen of the “Tagesspiegel”. “When this...
POLITICS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s top elections official rejects fraud claims

A spokesman for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the office didn’t want to get dragged in last week when a fellow Republican echoed former President Donald Trump’s baseless fraud claims and called for an audit of Ohio’s 2020 election. But the state’s top election official won’t condemn Trump or say whether he’ll support […] The post Ohio’s top elections official rejects fraud claims appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Rebel Yell

Judgment awaited against Sarkozy pending trial of campaign costs |

Paris (AP) – In the Paris trial against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy for allegedly excessive election campaign costs, a judgment is expected today. The court is expected to announce the decision in the morning. Sarkozy, 66, faces up to a year in prison and a fine during the trial....
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Poland: national law or EU law – what’s going on? |

Warsaw (dpa) – Can European law prevail over Polish constitutional law in case of doubt? The Warsaw Constitutional Court will deal with this issue on Thursday. More precisely, the question is whether the provisions of the EU treaties, with which the European Commission justifies its right to have a say in matters of rule of law, are compatible with the Polish constitution. The court has already repeatedly postponed the decision on this issue. The meeting was last suspended last Wednesday. The reason given was that new aspects had been brought to the fore; the court needs time to formulate questions on this matter.
POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Do Berliners have to go to the polls again? |

Berlin (dpa) – It all started with photos of long lines in front of polling stations on Sunday morning. Since then, new misadventures have surfaced every day, the state returning officer has resigned and many people wonder if such elections are still valid or should be repeated. Questions and Answers...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

Union circles: Union and FDP meeting on Sunday evening |

Berlin (dpa) – The Union summit wants to discuss this Sunday evening with representatives of the FDP the opportunities of a possible Jamaican government jointly with the Greens. Union circles, it was reported Thursday that the party leaders of the CDU, CSU and FDP, Armin Laschet, Markus Söder and Christian...
POLITICS
AFP

Qatar ready for tightly-controlled first legislative polls

Qataris are gearing up for inaugural legislative polls on Saturday that are a symbolic democratic step for the autocratic Gulf region but are unlikely to alter the monarchy's balance of power. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.
MIDDLE EAST
Rebel Yell

Second preliminary poll of the Greens and the FDP |

Berlin (dpa) – The Greens and the FDP want to meet on Friday morning for their second round of talks on joint participation in Germany’s new federal government. Then there will be statements from representatives of the respective party leadership around 1 p.m., the two parties said on Thursday evening. The second series of so-called preliminary explorations should focus more specifically on the content and objectives of a possible future coalition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

Parties pick up pace ahead of major rounds of talks |

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the first major rounds of talks on a traffic light coalition or a Jamaican alliance, key representatives of the parties concerned are stepping up the pace. Everyone wanted “that this does not go on forever”, declared Thursday the leader of the parliamentary group of the...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy