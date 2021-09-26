Provisional Federal Election Result: This Is How The Saxons Voted

Warsaw (dpa) – Can European law prevail over Polish constitutional law in case of doubt? The Warsaw Constitutional Court will deal with this issue on Thursday. More precisely, the question is whether the provisions of the EU treaties, with which the European Commission justifies its right to have a say in matters of rule of law, are compatible with the Polish constitution. The court has already repeatedly postponed the decision on this issue. The meeting was last suspended last Wednesday. The reason given was that new aspects had been brought to the fore; the court needs time to formulate questions on this matter.

