CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Booed, Flipped Off During Concert – Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE (Sept. 26):. Machine Gun Kelly is bucking the narrative that he was relentlessly booed throughout his recent set at the Louder Than Life Festival. Following reports and video evidence that the crowd turned on the rapper-turned-rocker, Kelly is providing his own proof that things were not all bad. On Sunday (Sept. 26), Kelly retweeted a fan's video that shows concertgoers singing along to his set. "@Loudwire here is the crowd singing along with no boos for @machinegunkelly," the person wrote along with the video. "Im a far bigger Slipknot fan than MGK fan but come on with the relentlessly bood headline."

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Machine Gun Kelly Throws Shade at Slipknot Onstage

Slipknot and MGK both performed at Riot Fest over the weekend, headlining the fourth and final day of the annual Chicago gathering. MGK took the opportunity to throw shade at Slipknot from the stage, saying he was glad to not be a 50-year-old wearing a mask. Before going into his...
CHICAGO, IL
International Business Times

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Into Another Brawl After Alleged Conor McGregor Scuffle

Machine Gun Kelly reportedly got into a brawl over the weekend, just weeks after his alleged encounter with Conor McGregor at the 2021 MTV VMAs. Kelly was among the artists who performed at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday. During his performance, a feud broke out between the "Bloody Valentine" singer, 31, and a concertgoer after an unidentified man in the crowd shoved Kelly as he was singing.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Complex

Video Shows Machine Gun Kelly Being Booed and Getting Into Altercation at Louder Than Life Festival

Machine Gun Kelly wasn’t well received at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend. On Saturday night, the musician was booed by the crowd, which also flipped him off, footage from TMZ shows. According to the outlet, there are two main reasons behind their vitriol: first, the rock festival attendees weren’t pleased that MGK has transitioned from making rap music to rock. TMZ explains that it’s because the rock and metal fans are “purists” who believe he made the switch because he had to.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NME

Machine Gun Kelly gets into physical confrontation with fan at Louder Than Life

Machine Gun Kelly got into a physical confrontation with fan at Louder Than Life festival this weekend – see footage from the incident below. The rapper turned pop punker headlined the Louisville, Kentucky festival yesterday (September 25), however footage from the metal-leaning event appears to show that not everyone was happy with his top billing, with some of the crowd booing and flipping him off.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Laredo Morning Times

See Machine Gun Kelly Get Relentlessly Booed at Metal-Leaning Louder Than Life Fest

Following a week of beefing with Slipknot, Machine Gun Kelly was greeted with a chorus of boos throughout the singer-rapper’s Saturday set at the metal-leaning Louder Than Life Festival. Last weekend, Machine Gun Kelly launched into a tirade at Chicago’s Riot Fest against Slipknot — who were playing at the...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
94.5 PST

Machine Gun Kelly Threw A Punch While Performing at Music Festival: Watch the Footage

Machine Gun Kelly had a run-in with a rowdy audience member while performing at Louder Than Life music festival over the weekend. Footage from his set at the Louisville festival shows the rapper being shoved by an attendee who managed to get by security while he was performing in the photo pit. MGK responded by throwing a punch in the person's direction. However, it did not appear to land as they were separated by security.
MUSIC
B106

Machine Gun Kelly Tries to Diss Metal Band Slipknot, Gets Dragged

Machine Gun Kelly is getting dragged on social media by Slipknot fans following his comments about the metal band at Riot Fest over the weekend. According to a report on Loudwire, published on Monday (Sept. 20), MGK was performing on the fourth and final day of the 2021 Riot Fest in Chicago on Sunday (Sept. 19) when he threw Slipknot under the bus.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Watch: Machine Gun Kelly gets booed at Louder Than Life following Slipknot diss

Plenty of disgruntled Maggots turned up to Machine Gun Kelly​’s Louder Than Life festival set over the weekend to make their feelings known about the musician’s recent feud with Slipknot and Corey Taylor. Following MGK and Corey’s falling-out online last week, which all seemingly stemmed from a planned collab on...
MUSIC
uncrazed.com

Machine Gun Kelly Has Physical Altercation With Fan During Performance

Machine Gun Kelly was caught on video having a physical altercation with a fan this weekend. The altercation occurred on Saturday (September 25) during MGK’s performance at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. A short physical exchange occurred when a member of the crowd appeared to approach and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flipped Off#Boos#Rock Concert#Mgk
Loudwire

Shaun Morgan – Louder Than Life Crowd ‘Doing God’s Work’ Booing Machine Gun Kelly

Tensions between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor escalated after Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest set, claiming he was glad not to be "a 50-year-old wearing a fucking weird mask." In the time since, Kelly has faced some backlash while playing to harder rock crowds, including receiving audible booing and visible middle fingers from audience members at the recent Louder Than Life festival. That moment earned a response from Seether's Shaun Morgan, who congratulated the audience on their action toward Kelly during the band's set that weekend.
MUSIC
Kerrang

See Machine Gun Kelly smoking a guitar

Though Machine Gun Kelly will hopefully be kicking off a new era soon with upcoming album Born With Horns, the musician is celebrating the guitar that served him so well during Tickets To My Downfall with a one-of-one mini smokeable version. The pink axe that was shown on the cover...
MUSIC
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
CELEBRITIES
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy