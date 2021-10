Even as Missouri celebrates its bicentennial, a major new exhibition at the St. Louis Art Museum surveys a longer period of local history — and a differently defined region. “Art Along the Rivers: A Bicentennial Celebration” focuses on the area where the three most powerful rivers in North America come together: the Mississippi, the Missouri and the Ohio. It erases state lines to survey a creative heritage that flourished from Carbondale, Illinois, to Sikeston, Missouri. And in the process, it illuminates not just the art made in the St. Louis region, but the communities that settled here and the history made in these floodplains dating back to the 1200s.

