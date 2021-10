It has been 170 days since a huge fire tore through a New York City apartment building. That's also how long tenants have been waiting to get back inside. Tenants of the building on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, are now suing for their right to return to their homes and recover their precious belongings, a predicament first reported by The City. The building is still boarded up. Shattered windows can be seen from the outside and seemingly endless ribbons of yellow tape cover the entrance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO