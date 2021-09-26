CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palou becomes first Spaniard to win IndyCar championship

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Alex Palou closed his smooth and steady second season of IndyCar with an easy Sunday drive to seal his first professional championship. Palou finished xxth at the Grand Prix of Long Beach to become the first Spaniard to win a championship in American open-wheel racing. The 24-year-old had never before won a major title at the professional level but pulled it off with a nearly flawless season driving for Chip Ganassi Racing. He won three races, was second in the Indianapolis 500 and led the IndyCar standings in 12 of the 16 rounds.

