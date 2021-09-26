CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braun retires with Brews legacy that includes MVP, drug ban

By Associated Press
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Milwaukee Brewers’ game Sunday as part of his farewell, a 30-minute celebration of a 14-year major league career that included the 2011 NL MVP award and a lengthy suspension for a drug violation. Now 37, Braun hasn’t played all season and said during spring training that he was leaning toward retirement. He announced on Sept. 14 that he would not play again. A six-time All-Star, Braun played his entire big league career with the Brewers from 2007-20. Braun won division titles in 2011 and ’18 but never reached the World Series. He had a .296 career average with 1,963 hits in 1,766 games. The ceremony came before the NL Central-leading Brewers hosted the Mets.

