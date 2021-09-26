CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen honors OC Daboll in Bills’ 43-21 rout of Washington

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen quieted his early season critics and own self-doubts by throwing four touchdown passes and scoring another rushing in the Buffalo Bills’ 43-21 rout of the Washington Football Team. The outing was also a tribute to offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was dealing with the death of his grandmother this week. Allen finished 32 of 43 for 358 yards against Washington and also surpassed the 100-touchdown plateau in his 47th start. If Washington coach Ron Rivera referred to the game against Buffalo as a measuring stick, Washington is well behind the chains in dropping to 1-2. Taylor Heinicke struggled in his first career road start by going 14 of 24 for 212 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Yardbarker

Mistake-Filled Washington Blown Out in Buffalo, 43-21

Entering its Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, the biggest question surrounding the Washington Football Team wasn't the play of quarterback Taylor Heinicke but rather the performance of its defense. Or lack thereof. By the end, Washington would fall to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills....
'It was special' | How the Bills offense rallied around Brian Daboll vs. Washington

Brian Daboll said his grandmother was never one to sugarcoat things, so neither did he. The Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator began discussing Sunday's 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team as he does most weeks, by crediting his players. He lauded them for their competitiveness, their preparation, and their execution.
National football post

Bills QB Josh Allen could kick-start his season vs. Washington’s defense

The Buffalo Bills hope this is the week quarterback Josh Allen gets untracked when they face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Orchard Park,. Allen recently received a six-year, $258 million extension but is off to a rather pedestrian start for the Bills. He is completing just 56 percent of his throws and ranks 27th in the NFL with 449 passing yards. That’s far from the production expected from a preseason MVP candidate. But the 25-year-old Allen said he isn’t concerned, particularly with Buffalo (1-1) coming off a 35-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins.
Citizen Online

Bills 43, WFT 21: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Plays of the game: The Buffalo Bills scored two touchdowns off Washington turnovers in the first half to surge to a 21-0 lead. WFT tight end Logan Thomas caught a pass late in the first quarter, fought through tacklers and fumbled when Tre’Davious White punched the ball out near midfield. Matt Milano hopped on the loose ball. Zack Moss scored on a seven-yard catch, capping an eight-play, 52-yard drive to give the Bills a 14-0 lead.
Times-Herald

Allen turns Daboll’s loss into a win

ORCHARD PARK — Something about the loss of a loved one brings out the best in Josh Allen … even if it’s not his own. It was last season in November when his grandmother died, just before the Bills hosted the Seahawks. The Buffalo quarterback dedicated the game to her...
Erie Times-News

Final score, recap, highlights: Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21

Josh Allen said that the grandmother of Buffalo offensive coordinator died last week. "My heart aches for him and his family," Allen said. "Our win today was for him." "It’s always a tragic situation when someone loses a family member," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. "I’m thankful for the togetherness that we share on this team. Our hearts go out to Brian Daboll and his family during this time."
Washington Post

Four takeaways from Washington’s 43-21 loss to the Bills

Washington fell to 1-2 with a 43-21 loss to the Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Here are four takeaways from the game:. Washington fails to measure up: Washington Coach Ron Rivera said last week that Sunday’s game against the defending AFC East champions would represent something of a “measuring stick” for his rebuilding team. After the Bills put the finishing touches on their 43-21 shellacking at Highmark Stadium, it’s clear Rivera’s squad still has a lot of growing to do.
Buffalo News

Bills OC Brian Daboll remembers his late grandmother, Ruth Kirsten, as 'tough, loving and loyal'

Sometimes, it’s the simple question that elicits the best answer. On Monday, that was true. Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was asked during his video conference to describe what his grandmother was like. Ruth Kirsten died Wednesday at the age of 86, and while the pain of his loss was easy to detect in Daboll’s words, the profound impact she left on him also was apparent as he spoke.
Idaho8.com

Texans coach all too familiar with Bills QB Allen’s ability

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Houston Texans first-year coach David Culley fully appreciates the threat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense presents. Culley was the Bills quarterbacks coach during Allen’s rookie season in 2018, which provided him an up-close perspective of the player’s burgeoning potential. It’s a reason why Culley laughed in closing his Zoom call with Buffalo reporters hoping the Bills might take it easy on the Texans when the teams meet Sunday. Allen doesn’t intend to oblige by saying he doesn’t plan on it a week after topping 300 yards passing and throwing four touchdown passes in a 43-21 win over Washington.
