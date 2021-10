MARIETTA - The Marietta Museum of History is excited to announce a new hands-on program to be held at the Marietta City Cemetery. Established in the early 1830s, the Marietta City Cemetery is the final resting place of many of Marietta and Cobb County citizens. The tombstones in the cemetery are artifacts and are often the only record of the person’s life, but many of these need to be cleaned. These hands-on workshops will help teach others the proper tools, products, and techniques to use to clean a tombstone, while doing no harm to the stone or the landscape.

