Dallas, TX

Calls for Artists from DFW Craft Shows

 5 days ago

DFW Craft Shows is a great local resource for artists and crafters looking to sell works through small arts and crafts fairs. (or if you’re an organization looking to promote your craft shows). For the art buyer, it’s also a great source of information about local fairs. https://www.dfwcraftshows.com/ https://www.facebook.com/dfwcraftshows. Lightning...

Global Reflections: Art, The Universal Language

Next time you’re downtown, stop by the Interurban Railway Museum’s neighbor, the Courtyard Theater, for an art exhibit with an international flavor. Global Reflections: Art, the Universal Language, opened in September and is available for viewing during regular Courtyard hours. This exhibit features more than 50 works of members of the Plano Art Association.
PLANO, TX
The Voices of Flower Mound Presents "That 70's Show"

We're BACK!! Last April, VFM resumed rehearsals and we're really excited to be presenting the rescheduled "That 70's Show". Please join us in your vintage 70s outfits for an entertaining experience of melody and fun inspired by a simpler, more carefree age. We're changing the format slightly this time. We'll still be hosted by Lamb of God Lutheran, but we'll have an evening concert on Sat, Oct 2, at 7pm, and repeat it again on Sun, Oct 3, at 2pm. Your admission is not to a specific concert, so feel free to come to whichever one fits your schedule best. We're hoping this arrangement will offer an alternate option for those with calendar conflicts, help accommodate anyone who prefers not to be out in nighttime traffic, plus it should provide the audiences more flexibility for social distancing, etc. As usual, you can get tickets at the door, or buy them in advance from any choir member or on our website at https://www.voicesofflowermound.com/that-70s-show.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Open Studio Tour Weekend Oct. 9th-10th

Summit Avenue Artisan Studios: We are Four Artists , Christine Miller, (Weaver), Shannon Hardy, (Weaver), Keith Miller (A contemporary Resin Abstract Artist), and Gaby Pruitt, (mixed media/ photographer). http://www.gabypruittphotography@.com. During October and November we have a weekend studio tour to feature ourselves and other artists. The public is invited by...
PLANO, TX
Plano Music House now offering lessons in instruments, production

Plano Music House opened Sept. 28 in the Prairie Creek Village development at 3047 W. 15th St., Plano. The music school offers classes in piano, guitar, drums, violin, viola, cello, voice, music composition and music production for students as young as age 5. The business is operating with a limited weekly schedule, though potential students can schedule a tour of the studio through the Plano Music House website. 469-443-8694. www.planomusichouse.com.
PLANO, TX
Oktoberfest, wine walks and more events to attend in Frisco this October

Frisco residents have no shortage of events to attend this fall. From festivals to book clubs, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Frisco’s annual German-themed festival will take place in Frisco Square. Highlights include food, beer, dancing, artisan vendors and contests. The first attendees to arrive will receive free beer until the keg is tapped out. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (Oct. 2), noon-5 p.m. (Oct. 3). $20 (regular tickets); $100 (VIP with exclusive food and beverages). 8843 Coleman Blvd., Frisco. www.eventbrite.com/e/frisco-oktoberfest-tickets-162603654909.
FRISCO, TX
Bone Squad at Center Field

In the “Largest Band in the Land”, it’s easy to forget how much work goes behind the scenes to create such a mind-boggling performance. For the trombones, or the “Bone Squad”, it’s all in a day’s work. “In my opinion, the trombone section takes it a step further into the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Teen ‘phenom’ Remy Reilly performing at Lakeside

Remy Reilly, a 17-year-old “musical phenom” from North Texas, is performing Friday night in Lakeside DFW as part of the Lakeside Music Series. Remy recorded her first EP at 14, tackling topics like bullying and self-love, according to a Lakeside news release. She is inspired by artists like Norah Jones, The Cure and ZZ Ward, and she performs an indie-pop repertoire featuring tunes by Fleetwood Mac, Michael Jackson and Amy Winehouse.
LAKESIDE, TX
Friday Finds

30×40 ART: This beautiful art is very similar to a piece I saw in the Southern Living Idea House (shown below). It is large and only $59.99. Such a great piece. SCONCE: I love the shape of this sconce. It comes in several colors and I love the pleated shade. So many beautiful details.
SHOPPING
Get Ready for Day Break Camp Mania

October is here, and that means CISD Staff Development is coming up. Wondering how to keep your kids engaged in a fun and educational manner, look no further than Day Break Camp Mania! Camp Mania is one of our most beloved youth programs for long school breaks during the summer, winter, and spring holidays. However, our Day Break Camp Mania program offers Southlake kiddos structured and free-play where the kids are number one!
LIFESTYLE
ORCHESTRA UPDATE: OCTOBER 1

Is any Orchestra Parent or family member a welder? We have a chair that needs a leg welded back on. Please email Dr. Chapman at kchapman@aisd.net if you can help!. We want to remind all students to try on their dress/tux pants at least one week prior to the first concert to check for hem or tailoring needs. Should adjustments need to be made, we ask that the fabric be sewn up not cut. Ill-fitting uniforms can be hazardous to get around in so please ensure yourself that all garments fit as they should.
PERFORMING ARTS
The best dry-aged steaks in America are at this Dallas steakhouse

￼ If you‘re a fan of prime beef that’s been dry-aged a super long time — 120 to 240 days— make dinner plans at chef John Tesar’s Knife Plano or Knife Dallas. I’ve eaten meals at both restaurants recently, and they’ve never been better … the steaks they’re serving right now are among the very best in America. The beef here will prove to you that properly dry-aged beef does not taste of funk and bleu cheese￼￼ but of brown butter, truffles and toast.
DALLAS, TX
Free concert pays it forward

The ultimate pay-it-forward experience is coming to Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound. The Rejoice Community Choir Concert is a unique musical experience designed to uplift and entertain. The concert is free to the community, but donations are encouraged to support Christian Community Action (CCA) of Lewisville. After...
LEWISVILLE, TX
15 Cool & Fun Science Activities for Kids

We love fun science activities and science experiments. We have a whole list of fun ways to learn and explore today with your little scientist. It is easier than you might think to have some serious fun with science in your backyard or on the kitchen table. Don’t be intimidated and get curious with a science activity!
COOL, TX
Leo’s Cajun Corner

If you are looking for local eats with a Cajun flair- Leo’s Cajun Corner is the place! You know you are in the right kind of place when you pull up and you can see the smoker going and wood piled all around. This shop is small but packs big...
RESTAURANTS
Meet the ladies who rule Fair Park

Get to know the statues that watch over the State Fair. Some of the best examples of the Art Deco works created for the 1936 Texas Centennial Exposition are the statues of women you’ll see as you make your way through the fairgrounds. We know it’s hard, but before you...
DALLAS, TX
Following months of anticipation, The Stix Icehouse in McKinney sets soft opening, grand opening dates

Upcoming McKinney beer garden The Stix Icehouse is ready to open at 301 W. Eldorado Parkway, McKinney. The soft opening for the restaurant kicks off this weekend Oct. 1-3. Guests will have to register in advance for slots to attend the soft opening this weekend by visiting this link. Since Oct. 3 is predicted to have inclement weather, those slots will be made available after restaurant management knows what the weather will be like.
MCKINNEY, TX
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

