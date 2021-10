Last week, residents in the Township II neighborhood in south Denton said one of their own caught the clearest video of someone vandalizing a sign in the neighborhood. It’s the latest instance of vandalism the neighborhood has experienced, residents said. Three residents in the neighborhood off Dallas Drive who have lived there for at least five years said they’ve never experienced mischief like this until recently, with yard signs being damaged and more frequent egging to their cars and houses.

DENTON, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO