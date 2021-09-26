Collin Morikawa Clinches Ryder Cup For Team USA

Team USA's Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 17th green after going 1up to guarantee the half point needed for the United States to win during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 26, 2021 in Kohler, Wisconsin. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

With a birdie on the par-3 17th hole by Collin Morikawa, the American team unofficially clinched the 43rd Ryder Cup.

The 24-year-old American went 1-up in his match against Viktor Hovland, guaranteeing a half-point and cementing victory for Team USA which led 14-6 at the time.

Morikawa would go on to lose the final hole and halve his match, but also officially clinched victory, giving Team USA a 14.5 – 6.5 lead.

Team USA’s Collin Morikawa reacts after making the putt to clinch The Ryder Cup for the United States during the Sunday Singles Matches at the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 26, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Darren Carroll / PGA of America via Getty Images)

For the California native, it’s been a dream 13-month run, starting with a win at the PGA Championship at Harding Park in August 2020, then hoisting the Claret Jug this past July at Royal St George’s in England, and now the Ryder Cup clincher at Whistling Straits.

Before Morikawa secured the clinching point, the story of the day was the continued dominance of America, highlighted by Scottie Scheffler’s surprising takedown pf world No. 1 Jon Rahm.

Patrick Cantlay then (rather easily) defeated Shane Lowry, 4&2, followed by Bryson DeChambeau winning his match, 3&2, against Sergio Garcia.

Of Captain Harrington’s front-loaded foursome, only Rory McIlroy was able to win as the Northern Irishman beat Xander Schauffele, 3&2.

Lowry, Rahm and Garcia didn’t reach the 17th hole in their losses.

Following Morikawa’s clincher, in a span of about 10 minutes, Brooks Koepka birdied the 17th hole to win his match against Bernd Wiesberger, 2&1, quickly followed by victories from Dustin Johnson (1-up) and Justin Thomas (4&3) which gave America a commanding 17.5 – 6.5 lead.

Team USA’s Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 6th green during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 26, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Maddie Meyer / PGA of America via Getty Images )

With a perfect 5-0-0 record, the two-time major winner joined Arnold Palmer (1967), Gardner Dickinson (1967), Larry Nelson (1979), and Francesco Molinari (2018) as the best Ryder Cup performers ever.

Ian Poulter was one of the few bright spots for Europe on Sunday. The 44-year-old Englishman defeated Tony Finau, 3&2, to keep his Ryder Cup Singles record unblemished at 6-0-0.

Europe then added a third full point when Lee Westwood edged Harris English, 1-up, after the American lost his ball on the 18th at Whistling Straits.

Team USA’s Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth celebrate after defeating Team Europe 19 to 9 during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on Sept 26, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Warren Little via Getty Images)

With two matches to go, Team USA led 17.5 – 8.5.

Jordan Spieth would halve his match with Tommy Fleetwood to make it 18-9. Then Daniel Berger put an exclamation point on the week for Team USA, beating Matt Fitzpatrick 1-up, to set a modern record with 19 points.

The final score of 19-9 – a 10 point separation – is also a record.

2021 Ryder Cup: Sunday Singles

Match No.-Player 1-Result-Player 2-Score

1: Rory McIlroy def. Xander Schauffele, 3&2

2: Patrick Cantlay def. Shane Lowry, 4&2

3: Scottie Scheffler def. Jon Rahm, 4&3

4: Bryson DeChambeau def. Sergio Garcia, 3&2

5: Collin Morikawa tied Viktor Hovland

6: Dustin Johnson def. Paul Casey, 1 up

7: Brooks Koepka def. Bernd Wiesberger, 2&1

8: Ian Poulter def. Tony Finau, 3&2

9: Justin Thomas def. Tyrrell Hatton, 4&3

10: Lee Westwood def. Harris English, 1 up

11: Jordan Spieth tied Tommy Fleetwood

12: Daniel Berger def. Matt Fitzpatrick, 1 up