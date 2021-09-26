CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filmmaker Brandon Cole participating in Catalyst Content Festival in Duluth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince our very first broadcast, WTIP Community Radio has enjoyed interacting with the youth of our community. We have had young people in the studio for youth radio projects and to give us the latest school news report. We have reported on sporting events, plays, and of course graduation ceremonies. And…we periodically check in with these former Cook County residents as they’ve gone on to interesting adventures and important careers in a series called Where Are They Now?

