CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- It's the biggest month of the year for the Chicago Architecture Center as the annual in person Open House Chicago returns after a year off. "It's an exciting time for us. Last year we weren't able to have an onsite weekend. This year it returns on the weekend of October 16 and 17," said Sinhue Mendoza, Director of Communication, Chicago Architecture Center.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO