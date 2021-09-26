Rhode Island Heritage Month’s Virtual Celebration – Week 4. On Saturday, September 25th at 7 pm RIHPHC premieres week four of RI Heritage Month’s Virtual Celebration on YouTube ! This family-friendly virtual event invites you to hear the sounds and feel the rhythms from different cultures. We will feature a dynamic dance performance by Brown University’s DAEBAK Korean Pop group, learn how to apply Henna, listen to the Scandinavian Chorus, and take a tour of the Providence Children’s Museum.