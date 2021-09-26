CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

RHODE ISLAND HERITAGE MONTH

mybackyardnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhode Island Heritage Month’s Virtual Celebration – Week 4. On Saturday, September 25th at 7 pm RIHPHC premieres week four of RI Heritage Month’s Virtual Celebration on YouTube ! This family-friendly virtual event invites you to hear the sounds and feel the rhythms from different cultures. We will feature a dynamic dance performance by Brown University’s DAEBAK Korean Pop group, learn how to apply Henna, listen to the Scandinavian Chorus, and take a tour of the Providence Children’s Museum.

www.mybackyardnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ri Heritage Month#Brown University#Daebak Korean Pop#The Scandinavian Chorus
CNN

House passes 30-day extension for highway funding

(CNN) — The House of Representatives on Friday night passed a resolution extending funding for the Highway Trust Fund for 30 days, hours after funding for the program had lapsed at midnight. The resolution now goes to the Senate, which has adjourned for the night, and will gavel back in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy