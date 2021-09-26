CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Lens end unbeaten Marseille run to go second in Ligue 1

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – RC Lens moved up to second in Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win at Olympique de Marseille in a thrilling encounter on Sunday. Wesley Said scored the winner after a Dimitri Payet double had cancelled out first-half goals by Florian Sotoca and Przemyslaw Frankowski to put Lens on 15 points from eight games.

