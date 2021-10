Youth versus experience. Enthusiasm and a lack of scar tissue from previous defeats against grizzled veterans who have seen it all before.That is one way to view the 43rd Ryder Cup between the United States and Europe at Whistling Straits, a view which has a lot to commend it.For the first time since their comfortable victory at Valhalla in 2008, half of the US team is made up of rookies, albeit rookies with some impressive claims to fame.Collin Morikawa was still a university student during the last Ryder Cup in Paris, but has since won the 2020 US PGA and...

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO