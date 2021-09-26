Kareem Hunt Carries, Catches Browns to Victory Over Bears
The Cleveland Browns dominated the Chicago Bears on the defensive side of the ball, but their offense was keyed by the dual threat contributions of Kareem Hunt. Odell Beckham's long awaited return from his surgically repaired ACL did not disappoint, but Hunt was able to run over and through the Bears defense, amassing 134 yards on just 11 touches; five funs and six receptions to put the Browns up 20-6, giving them full control of the game.www.yardbarker.com
