Five takeaways from Alabama’s victory over Southern Mississippi

The students and fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium provided energy in Alabama’s win over Southern Mississippi. Coach Nick Saban was thrilled to see their support, and the players fed off the crowd. After battling through adversity against Florida, the Crimson Tide returned to Tuscaloosa with a strong performance versus the Golden Eagles. Alabama football maintained its No. 1 ranking in the collegiate game. It has a marquee matchup with Lane Kiffin and Mississippi this week.