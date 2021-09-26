Barcelona 3-0 Levante: Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong and Ansu Fati goals deliver much-needed win for Ronald Koeman
Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, and Ansu Fati helped ease the pressure on Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman with a 3-0 win over Levante at the Nou Camp. Having been frustrated by draws with Granada and Cadiz in their last two matches, Barca started the game brightly and went ahead with a sixth-minute penalty from Depay, who was brought down in the box by Nemanja Radoja.www.skysports.com
