SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Forget the sixth hole at Bay Hill. This was the most excited Bryson DeChambeau had ever been on the course. With 20-mph wind at his back – just as he’d hoped in practice – DeChambeau cleared the gallery down the right side of the fifth hole, took an absurd line over the water and prepared for liftoff at Whistling Straits.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 7 DAYS AGO