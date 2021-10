Team USA hopes getting back to American soil will be the key when it faces Team Europe in the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. The Americans have won twice in the past 20 years, but both of those came in the United States -- in 2008 in Kentucky at Valhalla and 2016 in Minnesota at Hazeltine. Team USA's average world ranking is nine, while Team Europe's is 30, but the Europeans have a significant edge in experience. The American 2021 Ryder Cup team consists of six rookies, including FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and British Open winner Collin Morikawa, while the Europeans have just three and boast 38 combined appearances among the 12 players.

GOLF ・ 8 DAYS AGO