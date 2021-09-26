Can I Have This Dance? A first-timer experiences FREESKIER Fest in all its glory
As far as breaking the seal on a new experience goes, it could have gone better. Clicking into my skis on the first morning of my first-ever FREESKIER Fest, I began to sweat a little. You know, that kind of sweat that beads up into a single drop on your forehead, that leaves your hands a little shaky, nerves a little on edge. I had felt this anxiety before—long ago, at my high school homecoming dance.freeskier.com
