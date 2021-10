LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza has been recalled after Nestle discovered it was misbranded. The DiGiorno pepperoni crispy pan crust with the "best buy" date of March 2022 has been recalled. Officials say the product "may actually contain frozen three meat pizza," which has a textured soy protein that some people are allergic to, according to a news release.