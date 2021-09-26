Rangers' tough season on road ends with W

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a tough 27-24 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Some fans are convinced the season is over or that they will be 1-3 or 0-4. While it is a long season (now one game longer), it is understandable why some are thinking that. They have a very tough schedule ahead. They face the Arizona Cardinals on the road and then the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns at home. Yes, those last two are at home, but both are very good teams. The Seahawks have missed the playoffs only once since they drafted Russell Wilson in 2012 and The Browns are also no longer a laughingstock.

