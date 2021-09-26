Rangers' tough season on road ends with W

If you watch the Texas Rangers in the closing days of this fifth straight losing season, you may be pleasantly surprised by all the young players you see diving for balls, flying around the bases at a full sprint, and grinding out at-bats as if game seven of the World Series were on the line. Or, your attention might center on a string of hard-throwing kid pitchers who light up radar guns and mix in the occasional knee-buckling slider. The downside? Their control isn’t the best, and when they aren’t missing the strike zone, they’re throwing too many pitches over the heart of the plate, where opposing batters have been turning them into pulverizing lessons in tough love.
