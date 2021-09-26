CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Rangers' tough season on road ends with W

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE -- As September nears an end, so does the 2021 season for the Rangers. Before heading to Globe Life Field for the final six games of the season, they closed their final road trip with a 7-4 win over the Orioles on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards. “We ended...

