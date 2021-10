The story begins in the 1940s, at the beginning of WW2. Together with his sons, Leon works on the Vistula River as a sand miner. One day they save a woman and her little daughter out of the water. They turn out to be Jews who fled Warsaw where they could no longer hide. Leon begins his heroic fight for their survival. He gives them shelter in his house, while risking his whole family’s life. Wojciech Tomczyk penned the script.

