Habersham County, GA

Alex Harris

By Now Habersham
nowhabersham.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Harris, age 70 of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Born in Habersham County, Georgia on December 29, 1950, he was a son of the late William Henry, Sr. & Mary Louise “Doodle” Wood Harris. Alex was a 1969 graduate of South Habersham High School, a graduate of North Georgia Technical College, & served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired as an Engineering Supervisor with Habersham Electric Membership Corporation with over 36 years of dedicated service. Alex was the owner of River’s Edge on the Soque, where he was able to share his skills as a professional fly fisherman. He also worked as an advocate with the Healing Waters Ministry weekly, allowing veterans to experience fishing on the river. Most of all, Alex was a fine Christian man who was a true leader, a provider for his family, a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, and friend. He was a member of Hillside Baptist Church in Cornelia where he served as a Youth Leader, Sunday School Teacher, & enjoyed singing in the church choir.

