The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).

DIETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO