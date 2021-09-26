CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer beats Westview 6 – 1

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boys JV soccer team beat Westview in game #2 on Saturday. Denny Johnson led the way for the Tigers with 2 goals. Noah Rowland, Ellis Shaner, Akheil Paul, and Nouredlin Omar also scored for the Tigers.

fisherstigersathletics.com

myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Sends Yonkers Cross County

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer sent Yonkers cross county Saturday, securing the win at home 5-0. “Luca Parrode scored his first two varsity goals, and Patrick Quinn, Ryan McEnroe, and Max van der Voort also scored,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Coach Jared Small. “Ollie Lincoln registered his first assist. Patrick Moran and Sam Johnson wore the captains armbands and led the team to the shutout from the Goalkeeper and Center Back positions, respectively.”
YONKERS, NY
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball beats Bay City Central

Lapeer took on Bay City Central at home on Tuesday night and battled hard to win the match! In the first set, Lapeer had a slow start and didn’t find their rhythm until the end but made a good push to have momentum going into the second set. Lapeer had a much better serve and pass game in the second set and Kailey Calhoun and Berkley Dixon did a great job mixing up their hitting shots and Lapeer won to force a deciding third set. In that third set, it was very back and forth until the end when Addison Seifferly brought her team into the lead with her serving after being down 9-11. Addison served 6 points in a row to win the set and the match!
SPORTS
Goshen News

PREP SOCCER: Westview girls, West Noble boys earn NECC tourney titles

TOPEKA — Northeast Corner Conference soccer champions were crowned in a convincing fashion Saturday at Westview Senior-Junior High School, as Westview’s girls beat Lakeland 3-0, followed by West Noble’s boys besting Central Noble 9-0. GIRLS: WESTVIEW 3, LAKELAND 0. The Warriors scored two first-half goal on the way to earning...
TOPEKA, IN
fisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Silver ties North Central 1-1

The Tigers fought back from an early 1st half deficit, played great team defense, and rallied in the second half. Landon Holly provided the equalizer, assisted by Sayed-Elewad. The Tigers next game is Tuesday the 28th against the Lawrence North Wildcats @ home at 5:30. Go Tigers!
HIGH SCHOOL
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Fights Through Downpour for Conference Victory

The varsity boys soccer team weathered a literal storm and came away with a conference win against Danville on Tuesday night bringing their conference record to 3-3. The Tigers knew that the rain was on the way and came out quickly to take an early lead within 10 minutes off of a perfectly executed short corner with Treyton Achor assisting Altin Emerllahu on an ESPN Top 10 worthy side-netting goal.
lebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Battles for Tough Loss at Speedway

The boys varsity soccer team traveled to 2A #8 Speedway on Thursday night for the Sparkplugs’ senior night game, falling 1-2. The game was well contested throughout with both sides having their fair share of possession and dangerous attacks. The Sparkplugs broke through first, but the Tigers equalized soon after with a goal by Riley Newman (assisted by Kendrick Welty) who made his first appearance for the Tigers since coming back from injury.
SOCCER
millingtonathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Football ties Carrollton 38 – 0

The JV football team defeated Carrollton in a shortened game on Thursday evening by the score of 38-0. The power went out just after halftime and the game was called. With the victory, the JV football team won their 12th straight game dating back to 2019. Bryce Martin and Landon...
HIGH SCHOOL
hollanddutchsports.com

Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Holland Christian 3 – 1

In a big cross-town rivalry game, Holland fell to Holland Christian at home 3-1. Holland Christian got on the board just 4 mintues into the match, but Holland countered when Levi Honderd assisted to Timo Phillips to tie the game at 1-1. After halftime, Holland Christian scored two early on, and Holland could not keep up. “Holland Christian is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “We played hard and showed a lot of heart, but we could not keep pace. We will learn from this and prepare for our end-of-season tournaments.” Holland is now 10-3-2. In Junior Varsity action, Holland JV lost to Holland Christian 5-2. The junior varsity is now 9-3-1.
SOCCER
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fisherstigersathletics.com

Tigers Win Ben Davis JV Invitational

The Fishers Girls Cross Country team won tonight’s Ben Davis Invitational! Leading the way for the Tigers was the Athlete of the Meet, Brooke Butts, who was the overall winner!! Corinne McClanahan placed 2nd overall!! Alexia Kline ran a season’s best time to place 3rd overall!! Ana Foutty and Campbell Tavernier placed 4th and 5th to round out the scoring for the Tigers!! The team brought home the top eleven spots in the race and had many outstanding performances, including a season’s best time from Mia Schiesser! Molly Walsh also had a season’s best time, as did Rosie Towler!
SPORTS
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Senior Spotlight: Nick Colabianchi

Throughout the season we will “Spotlight” the Seniors from the various North Royalton High School Varsity Teams. Today, the “Spotlight” shines on Nick Colabianchi of the Boys Soccer Soccer Team. We recently had the opportunity to learn a little more about Nick and his life on and off the field.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
fisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Silver beats Lawrence North 1-0

The Tigers started their last week of the season with a bang, coming out strong against Lawrence North. Hector Garcia scored the lone goal of the night off an assist from Justin Oh. The Tigers next and final game is Thursday night @ Franklin Central. Go Tigers!
SPORTS
Chesire Herald

CHS Boys' Soccer Drops Rivalry Game On Tuesday, Varsity Slate For Wednesday

On Tuesday, Cheshire High School boys’ soccer (3-2-1) fell 2-1 to rival Guilford (6-1). CHS controlled the majority of possession in the first half, but the game remained scoreless into halftime. With 35:34 remaining, CHS finally struck first on a goal by senior Noah Gougsa. Classmate Marcello Pannone assisted on...
CHESHIRE, CT
northroyaltonathletics.com

Boys Junior Varsity Golf Team falls to Highland 184 – 186

On Thursday, September 23rd, The Boys JV Golf Team took on Medina Highland High School at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. The Hornets narrowly defeated the Bears 186 to 184. Brandon Jenkins led the way for the Bears carding a 44. GO BEARS!!
MEDINA, OH
fisherstigersathletics.com

Silver Lady Tigers invade the Guerin nest.

As the season begins its final week the Silver Lady Tigers were on the road to Guerin Catholic. As always Laney Hart to took up command of the backline and kept tight hold of the Golden Eagles tail feathers. Morgan Kenworthy alongside would not allow any Golden Eagles to swoop in. Nichole Raymond having free reign on the plain was able to quickly strike with goals at 32 and another at 26. Katie Kizer took up position at the 6 and pushed forward enough to put a goal in at 28 minutes. Maeve McCollum worked her skill on the wings and offered plenty of crosses into the box. Jenna Talbot locked in on numerous Golden Eagles and used her gentle first touch to set up scoring drives. Alyssa Morrissey used her speed and determination to send Eagles back hungry. Ella Kemp was able to eloquently place balls at teammates feet. Emlyn MacLaughlin stalked the Golden Eagles tirelessly. Second half ended with a comfortable lead but with a reminder that letting our guard down could jeopardize our hard work. Ainsley Duncan in the second made sure that Golden Eagles would not get to produce any options down the sideline. Delaney Davis held the 8 with a confident presence and frustrated Guerin hopes. Mia Hutchinson with her skill at set pieces put one in from 25 yards out. Olivia Pleva sprinted after players and won back balls for attacking opportunities. Izzy Snow used her speed to break free of Guerin clutch for tries at the goal. Leah Hruskoci with her dominating defensive ability made sure no Golden Eagle would capitalize tonight. Kiera Green got to walk off the field again with another clean sheet. Silver Lady Tigers play their final game Wednesday at Westfield. Get hyped Tiger Nation.
HIGH SCHOOL
kvhsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Drops Heartbreaker to Munster on Senior Night 2-1

The KV boys varsity soccer team ended their conference season with a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the Munster Mustangs on Wednesday night. The Kougars would battle back to tie the game in the second half, but couldn’t hang on as the Mustangs scored the game winner with under six minutes left in the game.
SOCCER
fisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Silver closes out season with a win over Franklin Central 4-2

The Tigers started out under duress, with Franklin Central finding 2 quick goals. The Tigers remained resilient as always, and Landon Holly found the back of the net before halftime. After a rousing halftime speech, the Tigers attacked with ferocity. Ian Pifer and Cole Anderson scored to put the Tigers ahead 3-2, and Eli Hartman sealed the win after Landon Holly drew a PK with 2 minutes remaining. The Tigers finish the season 8-5-2, and look forward to cheering on varsity Monday night in sectionals vs HSE. Go Tigers!
SPORTS
frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football beats Bridgeport 59 – 0

The Frankenmuth Eagles upped their record to 6 – 0 with a 59 – 0 win over the Bridgeport Bearcats. Cole Jankowski opened the scoring with two TD passes in the 1st quarter on a 59 yarder to Hunter Leddy and a 35 yard pass to Nate Jackson. Leddy added two more 1st quarter scores on scoring runs of 6 & 54 yards. Cole Lindow and Sam Barger also added 1st quarter rushing scores. The Eagles led 42 – 0 after the 1st quarter. Lindow scored his second TD of the game in the 2nd quarter on a 1 yard run and Seth Malmo added a 27 yard field goal giving Frankenmuth a 52 – 0 lead at the half. Hunter Bernthal added the lone 2nd half score on a 2 yard run for the 59 – 0 final score. The Eagles totaled 379 yards of offense and limited the Bearcats to 1 yard. Leddy lead the rushers with 79 yards. Brandon Marker and Jake Andrews each had 6 tackles to lead the defense. The Eagles will travel to Alma next Friday for a Tri-Valley 8 contest.
HIGH SCHOOL

