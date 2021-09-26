Boys Junior Varsity Soccer beats Westview 6 – 1

In a big cross-town rivalry game, Holland fell to Holland Christian at home 3-1. Holland Christian got on the board just 4 mintues into the match, but Holland countered when Levi Honderd assisted to Timo Phillips to tie the game at 1-1. After halftime, Holland Christian scored two early on, and Holland could not keep up. “Holland Christian is an excellent team,” said Holland coach Hector Garcia. “We played hard and showed a lot of heart, but we could not keep pace. We will learn from this and prepare for our end-of-season tournaments.” Holland is now 10-3-2. In Junior Varsity action, Holland JV lost to Holland Christian 5-2. The junior varsity is now 9-3-1.
