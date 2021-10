A-B 1, L-S 1 A-B ran up against a solid Lincoln-Sudbury team on Monday afternoon, coming away with a 1-1 draw. Both teams locked down defensively to open the game, but L-S broke through the A-B defense in the 14th minute, pushing a deflected shot just past the keeper to take a 1-nil lead. A-B settled down and held firm defensively until junior Judson DiMaria pushed a pass down the wing that fellow junior Alex Landry took past the L-S defense and placed a shot past the keeper to knot it at 1-all just before the half.

ACTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO