CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Nicolas Cage is getting his hands dirty again

By Vimal Kumar
codelist.biz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s one of Hollywood’s top stars, even an Oscar winner – but he’s not too bad to fight against crazy killer robots. Cheers to Nicolas Cage!. Had Nicolas Cage ended up in the Europapark in Rust in southern Germany in the 1990s, it would have ended in bloody slaughter. Not that visitors were in danger, but the film star is not at all good on animatronics.

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Nicolas Cage is Going To Be in a Western: Our Thoughts

An actor can do pretty much anything if they have the talent, are versatile enough, and can embrace the character and project that they’re being considered for, but there are times that seeing certain actors head into what, for them, is an uncharted genre can be kind of interesting. Hearing Nicolas Cage’s name associated with a Western isn’t too surprising, nor is it bound to be that bad since he’s taken on a quasi-southern accent before, but he has yet to have ever strapped on a six-shooter to take on the bad guys. The story of this movie, The Old Way, already sounds like something that’s been taken from one decade or another in the past and dusted off so that it can be used again. But it bears saying that Cage is likely to put his own spin on the role and create something that might be great to some folks and horrendous to others. The thing with Cage is that a lot of people like him and are willing to make certain allowances for his acting, while others are bound to be a little more critical.
MOVIES
Las Vegas Herald

Nicolas Cage thrown out of LA bar after getting drunk

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): Troubled Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has been filmed getting thrown out of an upscale Las Vegas bar where he was "completely drunk and being rowdy". The actor was mistaken for a "homeless man," eyewitnesses reveal. According to Fox News, Cage, who won an Oscar for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA Today

Nicolas Cage goes 'full Cage' in 'Prisoners of the Ghostland'

Nicolas Cage got rave reviews in July for his quiet and powerful performance in the melancholic film "Pig." Now he's gone – in his words – "full Cage" in an insane neo-Noir Western film called "Prisoners of the Ghostland." (Sept. 27)
MOVIES
codelist.biz

Nicolas Cage on his new thriller comedy

Los Angeles (AP) – Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is promoting his new film “The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent” in an unusual way. “I will never watch this film,” the 57-year-old told the industry magazine “Collider”. In the film, Cage plays a fictionalized version of himself for the director Tom...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Daily Gate City

Nicolas Cage goes from 'meditative haiku' to 'Western Kabuki'

Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage says that at his age, 57, it's his job to stay interested in his roles so his audience does, too. That's why he went from a quiet, meditative performance in July's "Pig" to this month's insane neo-Noir Western film, "Prisoners of the Ghostland." (Sept. 27) Subscribe...
MOVIES
leedaily.com

Nicolas Cage Will Be In The Lead Role In The Movie: The Old Way

Nicolas Cage has been the hardest-working actor in Hollywood over the past decade and has given back blockbusters- all phenomenal! Today it’s all about ‘the old way,’ his new movie in the making, which Nicolas will lead in his old way…There is just teensy tiny information present in the market about the new hit, but whatever we managed to collect, we have presented here for you!
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Nicolas Cage Explains Why He’s Never Retiring From Acting

It seems like every year, Nicolas Cage drops at least two or three films. With his projects being released theatrically, on VOD or dropped direct-to-video, it's hard not to find Cage's face on some sort of screen. Given how he hops from project to project, the actor seems to love his work and craft and, like many people, the Willy’s Wonderland star isn’t above taking a break from his occupation. But at this phase in his career, one might suspect he’s leaning toward the r-word – retirement, yet that’s far from the truth for the Oscar winner, according to him.
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

21 Movies Hit VOD This Weekend, Including Nicolas Cage’s Latest

Every Friday, a bevvy of new titles arrive on VOD looking to convince customers to tear their eyes away from whatever streaming service is occupying their time and focus their attention somewhere else for a change. Typically, the majority of them are the standard bargain-basement genre titles, but this week brings one of 2021’s most insane movies.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Donald Trump
Inverse

Nicolas Cage's “wildest” movie is not his best

Cage's East-meets-West fantasia is high on visual iconography and surprisingly low on energy. Prisoners of the Ghostland may be the wildest movie Nicolas Cage has ever made — at least, so says Nicolas Cage. Coming from one of our great on-screen demolition experts, this is a bold statement. Few actors...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Saddles Up for Frontier Epic Butcher's Crossing

Saban Films finally gets its hands on some Nicolas Cage business. Recently the studio acquired the newest movie from Cage called Butcher's Crossing, a frontier epic that stars the Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. At this point, what role hasn't Cage played (besides Superman)? The deal will cover the rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Scandinavia. So almost everywhere.
MOVIES
d1softballnews.com

The trailer for Pig, the new absurd film with Nicolas Cage

If you too are part of the Cult of Nicolas Cage you will know that his best projects are often those that are not announced with great fanfare but that come out almost out of nowhere, to which Our Hero works in silence, perhaps making only a few hints in some interviews. with some obscure local Connecticut newspaper. The other day, for example, the trailer for Pig, a film of which in Portland they were already talking in 2019, but which otherwise went almost unnoticed in the midst of many announcements of projects born or reborn after the months of total lockdown that stopped the production machine. Pig! Here is the trailer for this film which comes out on July 16:
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tin
codelist.biz

Pig – Soon with us too: Nicolas Cage’s best film in years!

At an age that others see more as an invitation to slowly go into well-deserved retirement, Nicolas Cage really turns it up again and grabs one crazy role after the other. But we haven’t seen the actor, who was once one of the highest-paid and most sought-after Hollywood members, so fragile, but at the same time wildly determined and ready for anything, as in his new film for a long time Pig, which is currently collecting top marks in the USA – something that one had no longer dared to hope for in a Nicolas Cage film.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Nicolas Cage’s Gritty New Movie Finds A Distributor

Nicolas Cage recently explained why he doesn’t ever see himself returning to the world of big budget blockbusters, but that’s okay; the actor is in the middle of what could turn out to be one of the hottest streaks he’s ever experienced throughout a career that began 40 years ago, and all of them have been relatively inexpensive independent films.
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Says Retiring From Acting 'Can't Happen' for Him

Nicolas Cage recently opened up about the chances of him retiring from acting and he assured fans "that can't happen." Cage made the vow while speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his newest movie, Prisoners in the Ghostland. "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it," he went on to say.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Nicolas Cage’s fictional work “The Butcher’s Crossing” was sent to Saban. sold

Saban Films has acquired the rights to Nicolas Cage’s film “Butcher’s Crossing”. According to media reports, the agreement includes rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Behind the camera is Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins”. He also wrote the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Nicolas Cage explains why he's refusing to watch his new movie

Nicolas Cage's meta-movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will no doubt be watched by millions of fans, but not him. In a recent interview with Collider, the Oscar-winning actor revealed that his exaggerated, fictional portrayal of himself would be too much to deal with as a spectator. Set for...
MOVIES
96krock.com

Nicolas Cage kicked out of a restaurant and mistaken for a homeless man

Nicolas Cage was recently kicked out of a fancy Vegas restaurant after being mistaken for a homeless man by passerby’s and getting into dispute with staff. He can be seen wearing leopard pants and flip-flops while sitting on a sofa barefoot. He was struggling to put his sandals on before staggering around and shouting. According to staff at the restaurant Cage had been drinking expensive whiskey and tequila before becoming belligerent with staff.
HOMELESS
Mercury News

Is Nicolas Cage OK after reported drunken meltdown in Las Vegas?

Nicolas Cage has always been known for his extremes, both in his choices as an actor and in his personal life. Amid all the marriages, eccentric film choices and extravagant spending that decimated his $200 million fortune, the 57-year-old movie star has never been known for substance-abuse scandals, signs of breakdowns or burnout, according to a 2018 profile in The Guardian. He’s taken pride in his work ethic and in staying healthy, the profile said.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy