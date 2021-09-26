Will Smith: Hollywood King shows “Prince of Bel Air” reunion – people

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was easily one of the most popular sitcoms of the 90s and it’s arguably one of the greatest of all time. Starring Will Smith as a kid from West Philadelphia who went to live with his auntie and uncle in Bel-Air after getting into a fight, the show was funny, relatable, and creative. Even though the series ended a little more than 25 years ago, it has remained on the minds of countless people. For years, people wondered if the series would ever get any kind of reboot, and that time has officially come. A reboot titled Bel-Air has been picked up by the Peacock streaming service and is set to air some time in 2022. Unlike lots of other reboots, Bel-Air will essentially follow the same premise as the original with new actors playing the characters from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Since the series is so legendary, there’s no doubt that the new actors are going to have some pretty big shoes to fill. However, they all seem to be up for the task. Keep reading to meet the cast of the upcoming Fresh Prince reboot.

