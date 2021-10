Break out your Breton stripes: Emily in Paris is back for another season of romance, work, and fashion in the City of Light. With Patricia Field running the wardrobe department, we had high hopes for the show's screen style when it debuted last year. And, while we were unquestionably entertained, the looks proved to be more polarizing than we anticipated. We were expecting the next Carrie Bradshaw, but Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, ended up being more of a show pony — someone who wore more labels, more bold color, more, more, more.

