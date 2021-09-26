CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A recent order by a federal judge forcing Knox County Schools to reimplement its former mask mandate has sparked controversy in the area. The order, which requires all students, teachers and staff in Knox County to wear masks while inside school buildings, was given Friday. It was the result of a legal battle between the parents of three Knox County Schools children and the district. All three children have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to COVID-19, so their parents sued on the grounds that the lack of a mask mandate went against the Americans with Disabilities Act.

