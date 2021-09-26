CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Mountaineer Mistakes Lead to Hearbreaking Loss in Norman

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

The West Virginia Mountaineers dropped their Big 12 Conference opener at No. 4 Oklahoma Saturday night 16-13 in front of a sold-out crowd on primetime television after the Sooners drove 92 yards in the final 3:39 of the game to knock in a 30-yard walk-off field goal.

"Great college football game. Great atmosphere. Credit Oklahoma for pulling it out in the end," said West Virginia head coach Neal Brown. "I love our guys. I love our staff. I love our players. I thought they fought their ass off for four quarters. It was a tough physical football game, and I thought we went toe to toe with Oklahoma here in their backyard."

West Virginia grabbed the early 7-0 advantage after methodically driving down the field on 17 play 75-yard drive that consumed over nine minutes of the game clock while mixing in quarterback Garrett Greene, who capped the drive off on a quarterback keeper for the touchdown.

Oklahoma was set up near midfield on the following kickoff after a personal foul call along the sidelines. However, West Virginia held the offense to a fourth and four. Not to be outdone by West Virginia's fourth down conversion inside Sooner territory, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley rolled the dice, and it paid off on a swing pass to Eric Gray for a 38-yard gain, setting the Sooners up first and goal at the eight-yard line. Three plays later, Spencer Rattler found tight end Austin Stogner, for the five-yard toss and catch for the touchdown.

In the second quarter, the West Virginia defense locked down Oklahoma, holding them to just 39 yards of total offense and just two first downs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14O2YU_0c8nLvU300
Oklahoma's Michael Woods II (8) is brought down by West Virginia's Sean Mahone (29) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

I thought our defensive staff and our defensive players played their tails off, said Brown. "We felt good about it coming in… I thought we had a good plan to keep them off the field, and I thought our staff on defense did a nice job limiting explosive plays. I thought we got some pressure up front."

The Mountaineers won the field position battle in the first half, and it paid off after taking over at midfield with 2:16 left before the break. West Virginia had to convert a fourth and one to keep the drive alive before Jarrett Doege hit Winston Wright Jr down the right side for the 28-yard reception and giving the Mountaineers a first and goal from the ten. However, the Sooners only relinquished two yards, and West Virginia was forced to settle for a field goal as time expired to take a 10-7 lead into halftime.

The Sooners were able to take the opening drive of the second half down the field before the Mountaineer defense bowed up and Oklahoma to a 28-yard field goal.

West Virginia responded on its first possession of the second half. Greene went back into the game once the Mountaineers were solidly into Sooners territory. Leddie Brown took the handoff 20 yards on the first play to put the Mountaineers at the 16. Then, read the pass option to the left to Wright Jr., followed by the same play to the right, had West Virginia second and goal at the one before being pushed back five yards on a false start. Green got two yards back on a keeper before Doege came back onto the field.

The Mountaineers lined up with three receivers to the left, and out of the pack, Bryce Ford-Wheaton broke free over the middle, and the ball sailed high and off the fingers of Wheaton to set up a fourth and goal from the four and, again, settled for a field goal.

The West Virginia defense gave the offense another opportunity at midfield after holding the Sooners on fourth and one and took over at the 50. However, an intentional grounding on the first play of the series led to a three-and-out. The punt resulted in a touchback, and Oklahoma began its drive at their 20.

They orchestrated a 16-play drive, and they too would settle for a field goal tying the game at 13 with 8:52 remaining in the drive.

West Virginia came out poised and moved the sticks on a quick slant to Ford-Wheaton before a roughing the passer penalty placed the ball at the Oklahoma 45-yard line. The Mountaineers went back to the slant, again, hitting Ford-Wheaton for 11 yards.

"We had some good plays. We never broke a tackle, and that's what you hope on some of these slants," said Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTJ6w_0c8nLvU300
Oklahoma's David Ugwoegbu (2) and Pat Fields (10) bring down West Virginia's Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

After a Doege scramble, Green came back in the game. Facing a second and seven, a snap infraction from Zach Frazier moved the ball back five yards. Then, on the next play and with Doege coming back into the game, the snap was early and went by Doege as he raced back to fall on it. West Virginia played it safe on third and 33, handing the ball off to Brown before punting to the Sooners.

"We don't have a better kid or person in our program than Zach Frazier. So, I'll take him every day, regardless of if we're playing Oklahoma or wherever we're going," said Neal Brown. "We got some hurt kids in the locker room, and nobody is more hurt in him, and you hurt because you invest, and there's nobody that has a personal investment than Zach Frazier. I'm not sure what happened. He hadn't had a bad snap up until that point. I'm sure the noise was a factor."

Oklahoma began the drive from its eight-yard line with 3:39 left to play in the game. Spencer Rattler dinked and dunked their way down the field, mixing in the run down with Kennedy Brooks to the WVU 16-yard line. A meaningless facemask on third and 10 moved the ball up to the eight before Rattler ran the ball into the center of the field for kicker Gabe Brkic. He chipped in the 30-yard field goal as time expired as the Mountaineers lost a heartbreaker 16-13.

"If you look at it, we had chances. I think, absolutely, we had some chances," said Brown. "Game played out in a good way for us, and we just ran out of time - credit to them. They did a nice job but a tough loss. We're proud of our guys."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWpOK_0c8nLvU300
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

"Let's call it what it is, they're pretty good, later added Brown. "There's some matchups that aren't always favorable on our end. I thought offensively, too, we battled. I think when we go back and look at it, there's going to be three or four opportunities to go and win the game, and you never know when those plays are going to be, and we didn't get it done. I thought we were able to control the clock. We were able to get first downs. When we got into the red zone, we were effective. The one thing that where we got into it and which we knew would be an issue if we got in third and long, and we got into too many of those in the second and third quarters. That's tough versus that level of a defensive line to get into those situations."

"I hurt in the pit of my stomach for our players. I hurt because we had a plan, we came in here, we fought against a team that year in year out that's at the top of the recruiting rankings," said Brown. "Year in year out, they're top five or ten in the country. They've been dominant in our league, and they've been dominant at home for the most part, and especially since Lincoln's been the head coach and we had an opportunity to win, and we just didn't. And you know, that's hard when you invest like we have, and we had a great week, had a great prep, guys were ready to go, I thought we handled everything that has to do with it, and we just didn't get it done. The hope is you learn from this," Brown concluded.

West Virginia is back in action on Saturday, October 2, to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders at 3:30 and televised on ESPN2.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Athenaeum

West Virginia unable to avoid routine mistakes in loss

West Virginia was only a few mishaps away from winning its first game ever on the road against a top-5 team when it faced the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday night. However, a false start inside the five-yard line and a low snap for a 21-yard loss on their final drive capped the chance for the Mountaineers in a 16-13 loss in Norman, Oklahoma.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
On3.com

Dabo Swinney sends strong message to Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney did not mince his words after Saturday’s blowout win over South Carolina State. Asked about Tigers running back Lyn-J Dixon, who carried the ball just four times, Swinney did not hold back. Dixon was widely expected to be Clemson’s starting running back this season, especially...
NFL
On3.com

De'Ante Green, 2022 4-star, cuts list to 4 & sets commitment date

De’Ante Green, a 6-foot-9 power forward out of Arden (N.C.) Asheville Christian tells On3 he will announce his college decision Sunday, Oct. 3. Green tells On3 he will be choosing between NC State, Florida State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest. He will no longer consider North Carolina or Virginia Tech. Green has officially visited each of his finalists.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Neal Brown
The Spun

Look: 400-Pound College Football Freshman Goes Viral

The Florida Gators easily beat Florida Atlantic in their 2021 college football season opener. But that opener also saw the debut of one of the biggest players in the sport today. Late in the first half, freshman defensive tackle Dez Watson got his first snaps on the field. Fans were...
COLLEGE SPORTS
El Paso News

Mistakes doom New Mexico State in 41-21 loss to Hawai’i

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State had multiple opportunities to lead Hawai’i at the half on Saturday night at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Instead, the Aggies shot themselves in the foot on a pair of drives late in the second quarter and wound up on the wrong side of a 41-21 defeat against the Rainbow Warriors.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Texas Tech Red Raiders#American Football
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WVNews

Childers leads Mountaineers to win over PB, 34-26

CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WV News) — Raiden Childers scored four touchdowns to lead Liberty to a 34-26 victory over Philip Barbour in Big 10 Conference high school football action Friday night at James Reaser/John Mazzie Field. Childers, a 5-foot-6 145-pound senior running back, rushed for 192 yards on 25 carries...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana football overwhelmed by mistakes in 38-24 loss to No. 8 Cincinnati

For the first 26 minutes of Indiana football’s game against the No. 8 University of Cincinnati on Saturday, the defense held Cincinnati to 39 yards on its first six drives. The Hoosiers had a 14-0 advantage, but they could have built a much more secure lead if not for offensive turnovers. Between their two first quarter touchdowns, they drove into the red zone twice.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
Richmond.com

Mistakes hamper Powhatan football in 38-6 loss to Manchester

POWHATAN -- It is no doubt a tall task when the No. 2 ranked team in the Times Dispatch Top 10 rolls into town, but the Powhatan Indians looked to be up to the challenge early on in Friday’s contest against Manchester at James Woodson Stadium. However, several miscues and missed opportunities were not the formula Powhatan was looking for to complete the upset, and the Indians fell to the Lancers 38-6. “I told our guys that we played hard, but we made too many mistakes,” Powhatan head coach Mike Henderson said. “You can’t play a team as good as Manchester and fumble in your end zone, fumble on your own 20-yard-line, get a 15-yard penalty when we’re driving…we shot ourselves in the foot. By no means would those three plays have changed the game to us winning, but now it’s a competitive game going into the second half and you give yourself a chance.”
POWHATAN, VA
Temple News

Owls lack of offensive consistency leads to loss

On a key fourth and one with a little more than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Temple University graduate student running back Tayvon Ruley jumped before the ball was snapped, leading to a false start penalty. What would have been a manageable fourth down conversion led to a...
TEMPLE, PA
AZFamily

Mistakes doom No. 19 ASU in 27-17 loss to No. 23 BYU

PROVO, UT (3TV/CBS 5) -- On the opening kickoff, Arizona State's Geordon Porter fielded the kick several yards deep into the endzone. Rather than take a touchback, he ran the ball out. He was soon hit and fumbled the ball. BYU recovered. The disastrous opening six seconds set the tone...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
412
Followers
1K+
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy