Indiana State

Oladokun throws for 3 TDs, catches another in ‘Rabbits’ win

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Chris Oladokun passed for three touchdowns and caught one of his own from Pierre Strong Jr., who rushed for 150 yards, as South Dakota State blanked Indiana State 44-0 on Saturday in both teams’ Missouri Valley Football Conference opener.

All three of Oladokun’s touchdown throws came in the first half but not until he handed the ball off to Strong, who threw back to the wide-open quarterback for a 22-yard score and the game’s first points.

Oladokun completed TD tosses 42 yards to Jaxon Janke, 33 yards to Jadon Janke and 26 yards to Tucker Kraft as the Jackrabbits (3-0, 1-0), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches’ poll, rolled to a 34-0 halftime lead.

Amar Johnson added the other touchdown, bursting up the middle through Sycamore defenders for a 22-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Oladokun finished with 216 yards passing. Strong had 20 carries in going over 100 yards in all four games this season and the 14th time in his career. South Dakota State outgained the Sycamores (2-2, 0-1) 517-226.

Adam Bock had 10 tackles and an interception for the Jackrabbits, who turned in their first shutout since a 39-0 victory over Missouri State in 2015.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

