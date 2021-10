Super Robot Taisen J English Translation is a mod for Super Robot Taisen J created by Kingcom. This is the complete translation of Super Robot Wars J. This game is a strategy game with giant robots, and a giant robots fan’s wet dream. You take a load of mecha and characters from all sorts of mecha series, mish-mash their stories into one, and let them duke it out on the battlefield. You finish the chapter, earn some money, upgrade your mechs, rinse and repeat.

