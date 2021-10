It is not uncommon for Western New Yorkers to spend time in church and in a bar having a cold one, what is unusual is doing both of those at once. Just like their food, which combines the best of Polish and Italian, Morluski's in Clarence is combing two of the best things in Western New York. They moved to a move location in Clarence hollow and their new location for their bar/restaurant is inside an old church.

CLARENCE, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO