Iowa State softball came home with two impressive wins against DePaul University in Sunday’s double-header, the second and third points of competition for the team this fall. It demonstrated dominance on the mound and at the plate, to outscore DePaul by eight runs in each game. The fall season is all about figuring out the new team and the games against DePaul showed areas that Iowa State excels at and areas where improvement is needed.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO