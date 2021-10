After their 45-10 victory against Georgia Southern, the Arkansas Razorback football team has moved up in the latest polls. They move from No. 24 to No. 18 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and go from No. 20 to No. 16 in the AP Poll. The Hogs also sit at No. 20 in the ESPN Football Power Index and No. 18 in the CBS Sports ranking.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO