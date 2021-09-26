CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Suns’ Booker will miss start of camp due to health protocols

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OFEfs_0c8nIEn700
FILE - In this Saturday, July 17, 2021, file photo, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, in Phoenix. On Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, the Suns announced that Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the league's health and safety protocol. (Mark J. Rebilas/Pool Photo via AP, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss the start of training camp after being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Suns said Sunday that the two-time All-Star won’t participate in Monday’s media day. The team said it would have no further updates until he’s ready for training camp.

The 24-year-old Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals last season before they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games. He averaged 25.6 points per game last season, teaming with veteran Chris Paul to form one of the league’s top backcourts.

Booker was also part of the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner ‘caught up’ in fatal car accident

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker and his girlfriend Kendall Jenner were reportedly made witness to a road accident that proved to be fatal. According to Teresa Roca of The U.S. Sun, the Suns star was traveling with Jenner last week in Biloxi, Mississippi, when traffic reached a standstill. The couple exited the vehicle and caught a glimpse of a tragic accident that forced motorists to a screeching halt.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns Player Preview: Devin Booker still has more to prove

Just like they are in the picture above, Devin Booker’s eyes are always focused upwards. In a figurative sense, Book is constantly fixated on the next: the next bucket, the next possession, the next quarter, the next win. And right now, the most pertinent “next” in his mind is the...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns bringing PG Chasson Randle to training camp

Per Woj, the Phoenix Suns have added point guard depth for training camp and potential some preseason in signing Chasson Randle for training camp. Randle, a four-year NBA veteran with five different teams, will join his sixth team with an Exhibit 10 deal. Randle, 28 years old, played 41 games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Booker
chatsports.com

Devin Booker to Set to Miss Phoenix Suns Training Camp

NBA Training camps lie just a few days away, but when the Phoenix Suns open up theirs up, Devin Booker will not partake. Due to health and safety protocols, the team’s star shooting guard will need to sit out for a few days, putting the Suns in an odd position to begin their next campaign.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Five Questions for the Phoenix Suns Heading into Training Camp

Fear not, Valley boys and girls, for Phoenix Suns basketball is (almost) back upon us! Preseason kicks off on October 4th against the Sacramento Kings and the real adventure begins October 20th versus the Denver Dust Bunnies. Before the first preseason game, this year’s rendition of our beloved Suns begins training camp, where they have several questions to answer before embarking on another quest for the elusive Larry O’Brien trophy.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Suns’ Deandre Ayton gets real on Devin Booker missing training camp due to Covid-19

A few days away from training camp, Phoenix Suns star DeAndre Ayton speaks up on potentially not having Devin Booker in camp due to COVID-19. Just this week, Booker confirmed that he just tested positive for the virus and has officially entered the league’s health and safety protocol. Ayton, who’s been Booker’s partner-in-crime for the […] The post Suns’ Deandre Ayton gets real on Devin Booker missing training camp due to Covid-19 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Points Per Game#Nba Finals#Ap#The Milwaukee Bucks
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: At camp Friday

Booker (COVID-19) was back with the Suns at training camp Friday, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Health and safety protocols sidelined Booker to start camp, but the two-time All-Star is now with his team. He'll presumably be available for Monday's preseason game against the Kings, though it's not a guarantee.
NBA
chatsports.com

Suns camp update: BOOK IS BACK, Suns stars appreciate continuity

After missing the first few days of training camp due to contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated last spring, Devin Booker looked fresh and happy to be back on the court with the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Booker was cleared of health and safety protocols and practiced with the Suns on...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Devin Booker Returns to Suns Practice After Being Diagnosed with COVID-19

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker was with the team on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Speaking to reporters after practice, his first since training camp opened on Tuesday, Booker confirmed he is fully vaccinated. On Sept. 26, Booker announced on his Twitch channel that he tested positive for COVID-19...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Devin Booker Back With Suns After COVID-19 Battle

Devin Booker is back in the mix -- the NBA star made his first appearance at the Phoenix Suns training camp on Friday after his stint with COVID-19. As we previously reported, the shooting guard revealed on a Twitch stream earlier this week he tested positive for the coronavirus and had been battling the virus for a week.
NBA
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

591K+
Followers
322K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy