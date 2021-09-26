CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marino votes to legalise abortion in historic referendum, official results show

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) – The tiny republic of San Marino has voted overwhelmingly in favor of legalising abortion in a referendum, overturning a law dating back to 1865, official results showed on Sunday. Some 77.28% of voters backed legalisation, against 22.78% who voted “no”. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda...

The Independent

San Marino voters decide whether to decriminalize abortion

Voters in San Marino a tiny republic surrounded by Italy voted Sunday whether to decriminalize abortion, with the Roman Catholic Church firmly opposed and the “yes” camp hoping to make the procedure legal in some circumstances.The ballot proposal calls for abortion to be made legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and beyond then if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health are at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations. Women in San Marino seeking an abortion usually go to neighboring Italy, a similarly Catholic country which legalized the procedure in 1978. But proponents of the referendum say that puts an undue financial burden on them and penalizes women who have been raped.Opponents argue that in San Marino even minors can already receive free contraception at pharmacies, including the so-called morning-after pill.The referendum was set after around 3,000 people signed a petition drive to overturn the microstate's abortion law, which dates from 1865. If “Yes” votes prevail, San Marino’s Parliament will need to legalize the procedure.Results were expected late Sunday.San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics and has a population of about 33,000.
KEYT

San Marino voters overwhelmingly back legal abortion

SAN MARINO (AP) — Residents in the tiny republic of San Marino have voted overwhelmingly to legalize abortion, rejecting a 150-year-old law that had criminalized it. With Sunday’s vote, San Marino becomes the latest majority Catholic state to approve the procedure under certain circumstances. With all 37 polling stations counted, some 77% of voters approved making abortion legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. According to official returns broadcast on San Marino TV, it will also be legal beyond that point if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health is at risk because of fetal anomalies or malformations. San Marino is a microstate of 33,000 people surrounded by Italy.
Derrick

San Marino women's rights groups hail abortion vote

SAN MARINO (AP) — Women’s rights activists are cheering after San Marino, a tiny republic of 33,000 people nestled in central Italy, became the latest Catholic state to legalize abortion, saying the overwhelming “yes” vote would bring the microstate into the 21st century. Some 77% of the 14,384 votes cast...
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent

wtaq.com

The Independent

The Independent

AFP

wtaq.com

Defense One

hngn.com

The Atlantic

Washington Examiner

